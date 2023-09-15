The public can drop off items too large for residential trash bins Saturday, but be prepared to unload the stuff yourself.
The city of Bakersfield’s Solid Waste Division's large item drop-off event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at 15050 Stockdale Highway, near the end of the Westside Parkway.
You can discard furniture, mattresses, box springs, major appliances, electronics including TVs, monitors, computers and printers, water heaters and barbecue grills, but no propane tanks.
Also not accepted are construction materials and debris including concrete, any items with refrigerant such as air conditioning units and refrigerators, items weighing more than 300 pounds, hazardous waste, liquid waste and hazardous materials.
These events are part of Bakersfield's Clean City Initiative and are funded by the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure, also known as Measure N.