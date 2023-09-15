09-16-23 Pop-up Trash Drop-off (Eng.).jpg

The public can drop off items too large for residential trash bins Saturday, but be prepared to unload the stuff yourself.

The city of Bakersfield’s Solid Waste Division's large item drop-off event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at 15050 Stockdale Highway, near the end of the Westside Parkway.

