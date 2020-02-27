A local woman who was disbarred as a family law attorney in 2018 now faces federal criminal charges related to allegations that she misappropriated her divorce clients' funds, causing nearly $4 million in losses to those clients.
Heather Christiansen Stanley, 47, of Bakersfield, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury for the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of California on five counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud and one count of attempt to evade and defeat assessment of a tax, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott's office.
Stanley was arraigned on the charges Wednesday. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the wire and mail fraud counts and up to five years in prison and a $100,000 fine on the tax evasion charge. An indictment unsealed Wednesday said Stanley would have to forfeit a condo in Playas de Rosarito, Mexico, if she is convicted.
According to court documents, Stanley represented to her divorce clients that she could hold funds for them in an attorney trust account during their divorce proceedings. Instead, she allegedly used the funds for her own personal gain. It is alleged that Stanley would make partial repayments to clients with money received from newer clients, according to court documents.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation.
