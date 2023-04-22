Disaster recovery center opens in McFarland

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated a Disaster Recovery Center, the Kern County Fire Department announced Saturday.
It is to open Sunday, and will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the McFarland Recreation and Park District, 100 Second St.
People can get information on disaster assistance programs and services. Those impacted by the recent severe weather can get help filling out applications for assistance. FEMA, the Small Business Administration and other agencies will be there.
"Visiting the DRC is an excellent opportunity for survivors to speak to representatives who can explain the process and the coordinated efforts made between FEMA and the SBA to provide assistance," KCFD wrote.