Disaster recovery center opens in McFarland

The overflowing Poso Creek floods Highway 43 near Sherwood Avenue in McFarland on March 11.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated a Disaster Recovery Center, the Kern County Fire Department announced Saturday.

It is to open Sunday, and will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the McFarland Recreation and Park District, 100 Second St.

