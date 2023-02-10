 Skip to main content
Disagreements lead 4 members of committee examining reforms for KCSO to resign

+3 
Rosa Lopez

Rosa Lopez, a senior policy advocate and organizer with the American Civil Liberties Union

Continuous disagreements between divided factions in a citizen’s committee advising reforms to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office as is required by the state Department of Justice led to resignations from the panel’s leaders, the group’s members and Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Friday.

Composed of volunteers, the Community Advisory Council is tasked with revising KCSO’s policies on use of force, stops and searches, community policing, language access and more after the Sheriff’s Office signed a stipulated judgment with the California DOJ. Then-Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced in 2020 that KCSO violated residents’ constitutional rights and KCSO agreed to reform policies rather than admit legal fault.

