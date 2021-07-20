Director of new export center set to join SBDC webinar

The director of the new Bakersfield Export Assistance Center of the U.S. Commercial Service will discuss programs available to help local small businesses during a free webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
Director Alicia Rios, recently appointed by the U.S. Department of Commerce, will join event host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
The SBDC noted Rios has led more than 250 trade missions to 30 different markets and that she has extensive experience supporting food and ag companies. It said she pioneered the CalAgX export training program that has been credited with boosting California's export-ready businesses between 15 percent and 20 percent since 2005.
Other topics of the webinar will include government pandemic relief programs and efforts to improve the small-business climate.
“Managing Your Small Business beyond the Pandemic” runs until 1 p.m. Register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief71.