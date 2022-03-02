Director of CityServe Kern County announces plans to leave position

CityServe Kern County announced Pastor Robin Robinson, director of the organization, is leaving her position Friday.
Robinson plans to join her family in Tulsa, Oklahoma and serve as the development director for Victory Church, a partner church with CityServe Oklahoma, the organization said in a news release Wednesday.
Cherese Grell, who currently works as a CityServe advocate, adviser and business strategist, was named as Robinson’s replacement in the organization’s news release.
CityServe credited Robinson for establishing a number of partnerships in the community to benefit Kern County residents, including Waste Hunger Not Food, the CityServe Educational Collaborative and Love Your Neighborhood
An event to recognize her service will be held Wednesday night at Canyon Hills Assembly of God Church at 7001 Auburn St. in Bakersfield.