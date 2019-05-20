Decades after the allegations first came to light, the Catholic Diocese of Fresno is revisiting accusations Bakersfield priest Craig Harrison inappropriately touched a teenager while working at a church in Firebaugh in the 1990s.
"It is under review," diocese spokeswoman Teresa Dominguez said Monday. She declined to elaborate other than to confirm the accuracy of a report by KQED Inc. about the case.
The allegations by an unnamed individual were initially dismissed as unsubstantiated when they were reported to the Firebaugh Police Department in 1998, then brought to the diocese in 2002.
Harrison's attorney, Kyle J. Humphrey, dismissed the allegations as opportunistic and false.
"No matter how many times that you try to pretend that the world is flat," he said, "you’re wrong."
News that the diocese has reopened the case has come after at least three other individuals have accused Harrison of sexual abuse.
The diocese placed Harrison on paid administrative leave April 25 after being contacted by a man who alleged Harrison touched him on three separate occasions while serving as an altar boy at St. Joseph in Firebaugh. That case is not believed to be related to the other case initially deemed unsubstantiated.
Shortly after Harrison was placed on leave, a third man contacted the diocese alleging "inappropriate behavior" when he was a minor at St. Patrick's Church in Merced in 1988. A fourth man has alleged abuse in Bakersfield.
Harrison served as pastor at St. Joseph from July 1, 1992 to June 30, 1999.
Time to bankrupt this whole fraud that is the catholic church. Millions of children and nuns have been raped and abused. This church has done more harm than good and should be shut down. Burn the whole thing down AND don't start over!
