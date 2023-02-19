Diocese breaks ground for first Catholic cemetery in Bakersfield

Bishop Joseph V. Brennan of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno gathered with supporters and members of the Bakersfield Catholic community on Sunday on a barren plot of land south of Vega Meadows Road and east of Renfro Road.
The 55 acres of dirt in northwest Bakersfield will be transformed into the sacred site of the Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery in six to eight months, serving the Catholic community.
“It has been a to-do item for more than 50 years,” said Carlos Rascon, cemetery director for the diocese. “The fact that we are actually at this point is a big accomplishment.”
Brennan opened the ceremony with the “most powerful sign of God’s love,” the sign of the cross, and the crowd came together, joining him in the words and actions of the prayer.
The bishop acknowledged afterward that he wasn’t blessing the cemetery and would do that once it's time for the ribbon-cutting.
Melissa Quintanilla, a Bakersfield resident and Catholic who lives near the site, said she is excited to have a place where her traditions are honored in a sacred place specifically designed for Catholics.
“For me, it brings an extra sense of peace,” Quintanilla said.
Multiple names for the cemetery were submitted for review, and Bishop Brennan chose the name Queen of Peace Cemetery. Queen of Peace is one of the titles for the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Roman Catholic Church.
“She’s very pivotal to us as well as our beliefs. She brings us closer to her son,” Quintanilla said.
From finding suitable land and the funds to construct the cemetery to dealing with long lists of applications and permitting, the Diocese of Fresno has been through a lot to develop the cemetery in Bakersfield.
Rascon said the funds for the cemetery are provided through a loan program through the Diocese of Fresno, with some of it coming from the proceeds of the three currently operating cemeteries in Fresno.
“For the entire project, the cost should be right around $3 million,” Rascon said.
While trying to secure initial approval from the Kern County Planning Commission in 2021, local residents expressed a lot of concerns about the cemetery's location.
“Some of the concern was of course the visual impact, so that's why there is going to be a 7-foot-high block wall,” Rascon said.
Another concern that Rascon addressed was security. Local residents were concerned about traffic, vandalism and noise at night. The diocese will provide security and the gates will be locked outside hours of operation. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the grounds open for visitors from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kenneth Loierner, a representative for State Sen. Shannon Grove, and Joseph Brennan (who has the same name as the bishop), the district director at Kern County Supervisor Phillip Peters' office, attended to give the bishop certificates of recognition.
“This development is going to provide our families a space to gather and remember their loved ones with compassion, faith and respect," Loierner, who is Catholic, said during his speech.
At the end of the ceremony, the bishop blessed the people in attendance with holy water.
“Everyone matters, everyone counts,” the bishop said, “Every part of what we’re trying to attempt here is important.”