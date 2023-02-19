 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Diocese breaks ground for first Catholic cemetery in Bakersfield

Bishop Joseph V. Brennan of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno gathered with supporters and members of the Bakersfield Catholic community on Sunday on a barren plot of land south of Vega Meadows Road and east of Renfro Road.

The 55 acres of dirt in northwest Bakersfield will be transformed into the sacred site of the Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery in six to eight months, serving the Catholic community.

Coronavirus Cases