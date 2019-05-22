A Catholic priest from McFarland has been suspended from his position at a church in Dinuba because of allegations he touched a minor inappropriately.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno said Wednesday that Rev. Raul Diaz, pastor of St. Catherine Siena Church, was placed on administrative leave effective Friday.
"This action follows notification that law enforcement has received a report alleging Father Diaz has engaged in inappropriate behavior that may include inappropriate contact with minors," Bishop Joseph V. Brennan told St. Catherine's congregation last weekend, according to a Wednesday email from the diocese.
"At this time, this is only a precautionary measure," Brennan continued, according to the email. "I ask that you keep this matter in prayer for all involved. If you have any concerns related to (Father) Diaz that you believe may be relevant to law enforcement’s investigation please contact Dinuba Police Department.”
A lieutenant at the police department, Abel Iriarte, said the agency received an anonymous report in the middle of last week accusing Diaz of "inappropriate touching of a minor." He said the report, which alleged the contact took place fairly recently, has not been substantiated or dismissed and that the department continues its investigation.
"We are barely in the infancies of looking into it," Iriarte said, adding the department reported the allegations to the diocese the same day it received them.
The Visalia Times-Delta, which first reported the story of the diocese's suspension, said Diaz was a 1987 graduate of McFarland High School and a member of its famed cross-country running team, which was the subject of the 2015 Disney movie "McFarland, USA."
The newspaper reported Diaz is at least the fourth Catholic priest with connections to the Tulare County-area accused of sexual misconduct.
