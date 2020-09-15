Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospitals is offering free flu immunizations to adults at clinics starting next week.
The first is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26 at Mercy Hospital Southwest, 551 Shanley Court. The entrance is from Old River Road and Howell Drive.
The next is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Memorial Hospital, 420 34th St., behind the Ronald McDonald House.
A third will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10 at Mercy Hospital Downtown, 1919 16th St., at 16th and D streets.
People should not go to the clinic if they suspect they have or are confirmed to have COVID-19. The flu vaccine will not be administered to individuals with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
Only people who are getting the flu vaccine should be in the vehicle, and they must wear face coverings, Dignity Health said in a news release.
