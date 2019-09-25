Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals will host EmpowHer — A Girls Night Out on Oct. 3, according to a news release.
The event is held to help women of all ages gather to celebrate life and learn valuable women's health lessons, according to the release.
The event will take place at Mercy Hospital Southwest-Friends of Mercy Walking path at 551 Shanley Ct. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It is located at the Southside of the Mercy Hospital Southwest Campus, according to the release.
Guest will enjoy appetizers, desserts, one-on-one talks with physicians and more, according to the release.
To reserve a spot call 324-7070.
