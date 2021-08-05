Dignity Health to host Back to School Fair Aug. 14

Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Learning & Outreach Centers will host its annual Back to School Fair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 14, at the Dignity Health Outreach Center, located at 1102 Robinson Street in Bakersfield.
The event will be a drive-thru event and will provide backpacks to students and school supplies for children who will be in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. Assistance will also be available for Medi-Cal enrollment and renewal.
Children must be present to receive school supplies. For more information, please call 661-325-2995.