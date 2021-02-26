Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals are looking to emphasize awareness surrounding colon and rectum cancer next month.
In a news release, the healthcare network said March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and, in recognition of this period, it will shed light on a type of cancer that it described as overlooked and undiscussed.
The news release stated that nearly 130,000 people are diagnosed and about 50,000 succumb to the disease each year.
“The good news is that, if caught early, colorectal cancers are highly treatable with good prognosis. This makes screening for colorectal cancers that much more important,” said Dr. Lorenc Malellari, colorectal surgeon at Dignity Health and Mercy & Memorial Hospitals.
Malellari acknowledged the hesitation some patients feel when scheduling a colonoscopy.
“The fear of screening for colorectal cancers is misguided and usually has to do with a lack of understanding of the details of how the procedure itself is done,” he said in the news release.
Dignity Health and Dr. Malellari are committed to educating the community on warning signs and proper screenings.
Here are two upcoming events that can help in the effort:
• A Colorectal Cancer Virtual Physician Panel Discussion will be held on Tuesday, March 2 from noon to 1 p.m. The panel, consisting of local physician experts, will be discussing risk factors, screening and treatment options, and provide answers to important questions. Those interested can register at DignityHealth.org/Bakersfield/DocTalk
• Friday, March 5 marks National Wear Blue Day to raise public awareness of colorectal cancer in men and women.