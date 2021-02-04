Dignity Health will be hosting a free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic in east Bakersfield on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The clinic is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. at the Mercado Latino parking lot, 2105 Edison Highway, according to a flier from Dignity Health.
The flier said that those who suspect to have or have a confirmed case of COVID-19 should not attend.
All individuals arriving at the clinic will be screened for COVID-19 and are required to wear face coverings, Dignity Health said.
For more information, call 323-3177.