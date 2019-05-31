The Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital has now opened its new permanent space.
The renovated space includes a seven-bed Intensive Care Unit and also serves as an outpatient facility. In addition, the unit provides a private family consult room and dedicated play area.
The unit provides different types of services, including acute, catastrophic and pediatric intensive care, oxygen therapy and hydrotherapy. Reconstruction, rehabilitation and psychological support services are also available.
The center has existed since 2016, operating out of a temporary facility, the hospital said.
“Our teams at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital have been diligently working towards this goal for quite a long time, and it’s extremely rewarding to see that we’ve now reached the ‘starting line’ in a long, bright future of advancing our early work in providing world-class burn care locally in collaboration with the providers at Grossman Burn Centers,” said Ken Keller, president and CEO of Dignity Health Memorial Hospital, in a news release.
For more information, call the center at 323-2876.
