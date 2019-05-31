Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph.