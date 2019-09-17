Dignity Health Memorial Hospital has received the Pathways to Excellence Re-Designation, according to a news release.
The Pathway designation is a worldwide credential that emphasizes Memorial Hospital's commitment to creating a healthy work environment for nurses to feel empowered and appreciated, according to the release.
“Our Pathway to Excellence designation reaffirms our commitment to providing a better practice environment for our staff and physicians. And ultimately ensures the very best care for our patients. I am very proud of our nursing staff and the support that we have from all areas at Memorial Hospital,” said Chief Nursing Executive Terri Church.
The hospital joins a premier group of organizations that have been appointed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.