Dignity Health Memorial Hospital names new chief operating officer

Terri Church

Terri Church was recently named vice president, chief operating officer for Memorial Hospital.

Terri Church, vice president and chief nursing officer of Dignity Health Memorial Hospital, has accepted the position as vice president, chief operating officer for Memorial Hospital.

Church has been with Dignity Health since 2008, serving as chief nursing officer, as well as chief nursing officer for the Dignity Health Central California Division for the past two years.

As CNO, Church has helped oversee an extraordinary expansion of local health care services at Memorial Hospital, including comprehensive pediatric services, oncology, stroke, and catastrophic burn care, according to a Dignity Health news release issued Tuesday.

