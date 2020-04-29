Dignity Health Medical Group — Bakersfield is now offering virtual visits with primary and specialty care physicians to its members.
Functioning much like a Skype or Facetime call, a virtual visit uses live, secure, HIPAA-compliant video technology to allow patients to directly see and speak with their physician through the convenience of their mobile device, tablet or computer, according to a news release.
“Virtual visits will allow our patients to consult with their physicians from home, providing an additional layer of safety during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Dougherty, physician and medical director of Dignity Health Medical Group – Bakersfield, in the news release.
Physicians can provide a treatment plan during a virtual visit, including the option to prescribe medication and request follow-up care.
To schedule a virtual visit care appointment, visit www.dhmf.org/bakersfield/virtualvisits or call 846-6826.
