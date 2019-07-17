The transformation of the Buck Owens Boulevard commercial corridor continued Wednesday when a newly formed partnership between Dignity Health and Gameday Sports Academy announced plans to open what they are describing as Kern County’s first multi-sport indoor complex for youth.
Scheduled to open this fall, the Dignity Health Sports Complex, Event & Educational Center is said to be the first of its kind in Kern County and the southern valley and will include a tournament facility and education center hosting student athletes from across the state.
Owned and managed by Gameday Sports Academy, this sports center and tourism facility is a departure for Bakersfield, organizers said at a press conference held at 3101 Gilmore Ave., the site of the planned facility.
"We want to truly make this a facility for the community," said Arleana Waller, founder of ShePower Leadership Academy and co-partner of Gameday Sports Academy.
Surrounded by more than a dozen children, Waller said Dignity Health's involvement — the company operates Mercy and Memorial hospitals locally and dozens more across the country — sends a signal that it is serious about not only treating patients who are ill, but is interested in supporting projects that have a positive impact on the quality of life for youth throughout the community.
The 55,000-square-foot state-of-the-art center will include five collegiate basketball, volleyball or futsal courts. The facility will feature two weight room areas, more than 3,000 square feet dedicated to leadership and education sessions, and an additional 3,000-square-foot multipurpose space. The layout features a modular design that will transform the five basketball courts into a full event center.
“Dignity Health is proud to support activities and events that benefit the health and well-being of young athletes in our community,” Robin Mangarin Scott, Dignity Health Central California's vice president of marketing and communications, said in a press release. “We’re excited to be involved in this unique program that focuses on sportsmanship, excellence, and collaboration.”
The partnership between Dignity Health, Basketball Universe Academy, ShePower Leadership Academy, and Gameday Sports Academy will support more than 2,000 youth representing more than 132 Kern County schools year round, organizers said.
Kyle Shiloh, founder and owner of Gameday, said the complex is designed to serve the whole person, not just his or her athletic skills and abilities. And Bakersfield, he said, is overdue for such a facility.
"It's been a long time coming," he said.
It's about learning life skills, providing educational support, fostering leadership, as well as developing athletes and bringing out the best in any player.
Yes, it's a for-profit entity, he said. But most of the partnering programs are nonprofit. Those partners include ShePower/HePower Leadership Academy, Kern River Volleyball Club, Theatrix Kids, South Valley Thunder Soccer Club and more.
"This is a mutually beneficial partnership," said Shiloh, who also founded Basketball Universe Academy. "We’re excited to open this fall."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.