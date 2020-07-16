Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospital’s Learning and Outreach Centers, in collaboration with Community Health Initiative, will host its free Drive-Thru Back 2 School Fair.
According to a Dignity Health news release, families with children between kindergarten and 12th grade are invited to receive free backpacks and school supplies, while supplies last.
In addition to supplies, families can receive assistance with Medi-Cal enrollment, Medi-Cal renewal, scheduling of appointments such as dental, eye exams and physicals, and additional health information.
The drive is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bessie E Owens Primary School, 815 Potomac Avenue. Children must be present to receive school supplies, according to the news release.
The Dignity Health Learning & Community Outreach Centers have been providing back to school supplies to the local community for over 20 years, the news release states. It added that last year, more than 300 children were supplied with the necessities to start the new school year.
Call 325.2995 for additional information.
