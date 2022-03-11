Dignity Health breaks ground on new tower at Mercy Southwest

After around eight years of preparation, Dignity Health Mercy Hospital has started construction on a new expansion meant to bring much-needed medical care to southwest Bakersfield.
On Friday, Dignity Health hosted a groundbreaking for a four-story, $350 million tower that will greatly expand the health care capabilities for an area of town that has experienced rapid growth over the last thirty years.
“I was here in 1990 when we did the groundbreaking for the Mercy Southwest Campus, and to see the growth over the years is just fantastic,” Sister Judy Morasci, a board member of the Friends of Mercy Foundation.
She noted the area had been mostly farmland when the initial groundbreaking took place, but now it's become the “middle of town.”
“We are so happy today because the need of this tower is just tremendous right now,” she said.
Former Mercy Hospitals President and CEO Bruce Peters conceived of the project in 2014 when it became clear to him the capacity of the current hospital was being exceeded.
Most of Bakersfield’s major hospitals are located east of Highway 99, limiting the options of residents who live on the far west side of town.
The new tower being developed by Dignity Health will add a new 24-room intensive care unit, along with 106 general patient rooms and 18 neonatal rooms. Dignity Health says state-of-the-art capabilities will be added following the construction, including neurosurgery, and heart attack and cancer treatment.
Hundreds of new jobs will be created to staff the expansion, Dignity says.
“It just brings more capability, more capacity out to the southwest, which truly needs it,” Peters said. “This hospital is full every single day. The ER is full every single day. With all the growth out here, it really does help the community have greater access to quality health care.”
Multiple philanthropists are contributing to the project, an indication that it is viewed as an important asset to aiding the community. Donations have provided more than 10 percent of the project’s cost.
In some ways, the project can be seen as part of the legacy of prominent philanthropist Beverly Camp, who died at 59 in February after undergoing a nearly two-year battle with breast cancer.
Camp, her husband James and former Catholic priest Craig Harrison were co-chairs of the capital campaign, and many speakers credited Beverly’s dedication to the project during the groundbreaking ceremony.
“This was a passion of Bev’s. It was so important and she worked it very hard,” said James Camp. “She was still doing meetings with potential contributors while she was undergoing treatment for stage IV breast cancer. She was a true hero who worked extremely hard for one of her passions.”
James announced during the ceremony his family would be donating an additional $1 million for a center focusing on cancers that primarily impact women, like breast cancer.
“(Beverly) was a real champion of the poor, the forgotten, the marginalized people,” her husband continued. “She knew that those people knew that those people would get the treatment here that they so richly deserved to help them in all their health struggles.”
Other donors include the Wright family, the David and Catherine Gray family, the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation, the Pandol family and the Bidart family.
The capital campaign remains ongoing in an effort to continue to raise funds for the new tower.