Dignity Health announces new president, CEO

Dignity Health announced Benjamin “BJ” Predum as the new incoming president and CEO of Mercy Hospital Downtown and Mercy Hospital Southwest effective July 11.
Predum will be relocating with his family to Central California after spending more than a decade as a leading health care executive with Ascension Health in Michigan.
“I am excited for what the future has in store for Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield,” Predum said in a statement. “I feel privileged to join such an incredible team of health care professionals and look forward to sharing our gifts and talents in the service of our patients, their families, and the growing community of Bakersfield."
In his most recent role as Regional VP and Chief Operating Officer for Ascension Michigan West Region, Predum provided operational oversight for a large regional hospital, multiple critical access hospitals, as well as oncology and ambulatory centers.