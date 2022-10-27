Dignity Health announces more than $119M in financial assistance awarded last year

Dignity Health Bakersfield hospitals, which include Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Downtown and Mercy Hospital Southwest, announced that it's provided more than $119 million during the previous fiscal year in patient financial assistance for those unable to afford medical necessary care, unreimbursed costs of Medi-Cal, community health improvement services and other community benefits.
"Dignity Health provides emergency medical care and medically necessary care in our hospital facilities to all patients, without regard to a patient’s financial ability to pay," according to a Dignity Health news release Thursday. "Our hospitals have a financial assistance policy that describes the assistance provided to patients for whom it would be a financial hardship to fully pay the expected out-of-pocket expenses for such care and who meet the eligibility criteria."