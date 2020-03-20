Dignity Health announced that it is offering a free, virtual urgent care option starting Friday to anyone in the community who needs to see a doctor, including people experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.
The following options are available to access the program for arranging a virtual visit:
- go to www.dignityhealth.org/virtualcareanywhere
- download the Virtual Care Anywhere app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store
- call 855-356-8053 and use the coupon code COVID19.
A virtual urgent care "allows for timely care delivery without putting other patients or our clinicians at risk of contracting the virus," the company said in a news release.
Dignity Health has also installed emergency room triage tents at its three local hospitals to expand screening and treatment capabilities in the event of an influx of patients with symptoms of infectious disease, including coronavirus.
Memorial Hospital’s triage tent is currently operational while Mercy Hospital Downtown and Mercy Southwest will open their triage tents as needed.
(3) comments
You said free but the app says a $35.00 fee.
Thank you Dignity group!
Awesome!
