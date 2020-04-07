Dignity Health is accepting donations of homemade masks for use at its three local hospitals.
"While cloth masks will not be used in the direct care of patients with COVID-19, they will be worn by other hospital staff in order to preserve critical equipment in patient care areas where it’s needed most," Bakersfield Memorial posted in a message on Facebook on Tuesday.
Dignity Health's website provides instructions for how to donate masks at Bakersfield Memorial and Mercy Southwest, and a guide with instructions on how to make them.
"We thank the community for donating to Dignity Health during this time and for providing much-needed supplies that will protect our care providers on the front lines," said Dignity Health spokeswoman Jessica Neeley in an email.
The website also says it is accepting donations of other supplies including:
- N95 masks
- Surgical masks
- Procedure masks
- Paper masks (with ties or elastic)
- Isolation gowns
- Paper protective gowns
- Painters smocks (impermeable)
- Bunny suits
- Powered, air-purifying respirator (PAPR) Hoods
- Protective glasses/goggles
- Industrial face shields (e.g., industrial paint shields)
- Shoe covers
- Bouffant caps
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.