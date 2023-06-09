Slide Breaking News (copy)

The city of Bakersfield reported Friday that samples collected from the Kern River tested positive for trace amounts of diesel, but confirmed there were “no detections” in the city and county treated water supply.

David Beard, the manager for Kern’s Water Agency Improvement District 4, said that immediate water samples taken in conjunction with authorities at the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water found “no acute risk to public health.”