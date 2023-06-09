The city of Bakersfield reported Friday that samples collected from the Kern River tested positive for trace amounts of diesel, but confirmed there were “no detections” in the city and county treated water supply.
David Beard, the manager for Kern’s Water Agency Improvement District 4, said that immediate water samples taken in conjunction with authorities at the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water found “no acute risk to public health.”
“As such, the agencies have been working together since then to understand the scope of the situation and assist wherever possible in order to resolve it,” Beard said. “In addition, ongoing, follow-up testing shows no detections of the substance in the treated water.”
The various departments tested the water after receiving notice of traces of diesel hydrocarbons in the Kern River last week. Aerial and ground investigations are underway, and absorbent booms, which are traditionally used to remove oil spills from waterways, have been deployed.
“We will continue to monitor our systems and inform our customers immediately if there is ever any acute risk to public health,” said Tammy Johnson, district manager of Cal Water’s Bakersfield District, which also operates the city of Bakersfield system.
According to Tim Ruiz, of East Niles Community Services District, his department was not notified until Tuesday, saying that samples didn’t come in until the day before. Follow-up tests conducted later this week, Ruiz said, found no traces of the refined diesel.
Officials confirmed it was traces of refined diesel found in the water, no raw oil, as the chemical make-up is starkly different. Due to the test’s low potency, Ruiz speculated that it could have simply been an exposed diesel tank or maybe even oil-soaked rags that could have triggered the detection.
“There’s houses along the Kern River, so it could maybe have been a buried diesel tank that corroded, or maybe some rags soaked in diesel from someone’s truck — I mean who knows,” Ruiz speculated.
Much like other water purveyors in the area, the East Niles Community Services District has already conducted water tests of its own and expects results between now and Monday.
"But so far see no indications of anything in our water,” Ruiz said.
Various city and county departments are now investigating how the substance got into the river. Officials urge any residents with relevant information to contact Kern County Public Health at eh@kerncounty.com or the city of Bakersfield at prevention@bakersfieldfire.us.