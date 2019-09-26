A state audit says the organizers of a county fair grossly mismanaged public funds and violated state law multiple times, while a local television station claims those charges involve the Kern County Fair.
In August, the California State Auditor released a report that said one of the state’s 54 agricultural district associations — which oversee county fairs — mishandled hundreds of thousands of dollars in credit card purchases, allowed employees to work side gigs while on the clock and spent thousands on excessive and illegal out-of-state travel.
The report, which examined an unidentified fair’s finances from 2016 to 2018, said the CEO allowed the infractions to happen and sometimes participated in them.
While the auditor’s report did not name the agricultural district association in question, KGET-17 said on Wednesday that unnamed sources had identified the Kern County Fair as the subject of the report.
On Thursday, multiple Kern County Fair board members refused to answer questions about the audit, saying they had been instructed to direct questions to the state.
Fair CEO Mike Olcott hung up on a reporter mid-sentence after being asked about the audit.
The report itself paints a poor picture of the fair in question.
In one “particularly egregious” example of bad behavior, the audit said certain employees would clock in at the beginning of their shift only to leave to work two or three jobs, returning at the end of their shift to clock out again.
The behavior lasted for weeks or months at a time depending on the side jobs that they were working, according to the audit.
The state auditor said employees sometimes used association credit cards to purchase lavish meals that included alcohol, and in one instance a $125 lobster surf meal, far above the $23 maximum allowable for dinner.
The CEO submitted non-itemized receipts totaling $1,090 which included handwritten notes that said he dined with the deputy manager, other staff and six board members on two occasions, according to the report. The meals included alcoholic beverages and $505 in tips.
The report noted that because so many board members had attended, the meals were possibly a violation of California’s open meeting laws.
The state auditor specifically implicated the unnamed fair’s board and the CEO in its report. Even the Department of Food and Agriculture itself shouldered some of the blame for infractions, the auditor said.
The audit said the CEO grossly mismanaged the association’s funds and did not put in place internal controls that could have stopped inappropriate travel expenses, unnecessary late fees and a waste of state funds.
The auditor said the fair’s board failed to ensure the association followed state standards, properly manage the CEO and make good purchasing decisions.
The Department of Food and Agriculture could have stopped some of the abuses if it had performed biannual audits, the report said.
“Overall, each of the entities or people who were responsible for overseeing the operation and management of the association failed in those duties, which allowed the association's gross mismanagement to continue unchecked for years,” the Auditor’s Office wrote in its report.
While Kern County fair leaders directed questions to the state, the state also chose not to answer questions about the audit.
Steve Lyle, director of public affairs for the Department of Food and Agriculture, said in an email the department would not release the name of the fair.
He did not expand further, other than adding the department took the auditor’s findings seriously and was working to address the report’s recommended solutions.
The Auditor’s Office did not respond to questions.
The Governor’s office appoints the Fair Board,
People just have no shame.
Wow.
