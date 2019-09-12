The Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Dia De La Independencia Parade and Festival on Sunday in Lamont, according to a press release.
The festival will take place at Lamont Park from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Main Street will be closed from nnon to 2:30 p.m., according to the release.
The parade will start at Panama Road and continue to Lamont's Main Street at 1 p.m. It will end at the entrance of Lamont Park on Segrue Road and Main Street, according to the release.
There will be a food, games and live musical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.