COMMENTS ON DEWAR’S FACEBOOK POST

Shane Dickerson: "Oh man you don’t mess with my Dewars! NOT OK."

Lucy Barrison: "The Ice Cream Bandit has no shame."

Jack Davis: "City will not respond to your problem. Arm your employees in the store and take care of the problem."

Steve Henslee: "Check the weed shops!!!"

Ivan Garcia: "Wait so you guys were there while he stole it?"

Rick Gibbs: "How bout you guys just keep the back door closed."

Kristy Moore: "How sad is your life that you steal ice cream?"

Dawn Bennett Mitchell: "Why haven’t they called the police when he was there or got a license plate number? The thieves are everywhere. Awful."

Dewar's Ice Cream & Fine Candies: "The police were called."