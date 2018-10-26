You’ve heard of cat burglars, jewel thieves and housebreakers. Now Bakersfield police may have to solve the Great Ice Cream Caper.
Though it's more serious than it sounds.
Three times so far this year, a man — the same man, caught on high-resolution security cameras during business hours — has scooped up armfuls of ice cream from a storage freezer at Dewar’s, one of Bakersfield’s most beloved businesses.
On a Dewar's Facebook post Wednesday, the ice cream maker included several still photos taken from the store's surveillance video showing the man entering and taking product. The man has threatened employees, the post said. And that's what really concerns the Dewar family.
Twice the man got away with two 3-gallon containers of the sweet, creamy treasure. Twice, he was confronted by employees and one of those times was forced to leave the ice cream behind. Total take: 12 gallons.
Two of the incidents happened in April. The latest happened last week.
"To me it's not the cost of the ice cream, it's the boldness of the thief," said Heather Dewar, the great-granddaughter of the founder. "My concern is the safety of our staff."
Founded in 1909, Dewar's Candy Shop on Eye Street has long been adored locally and praised elsewhere for its candy and ice cream and old-fashioned soda fountain. But break-ins and other incidents have been increasing in frequency, Dewar said.
Four metal benches in front of the shop were taken a few years ago. And on Sept. 17, thieves broke through the glass door on the north side of the shop and rifled through the registers. Unfortunately for the robbers, the cash registers are emptied each night.
"There were two of them," Dewar said. "They left sadly disappointed."
Now Dewar believes the thief is a former employee. Tips and phone calls they have received appear to confirm that suspicion, she said.
Reached Friday, Bakersfield Police Department Detective Jeff Paglia said he couldn't find any record that Dewar's had reported the thefts.
Heather Dewar said the first theft in April was reported via phone, and she believes an official report was filed. No report was made after the second attempt in April, which was thwarted.
"Last week, the lady on the phone (at BPD) sort of laughed when we said ice cream," she said.
She said she understands that it's not the crime of the century, and that police must prioritize limited resources.
But she's concerned that someone could get hurt the next time there's a confrontation between an employee and a thief.
"You don't know when someone is going to pull out a weapon," she said. "It troubles me."
Each 3-gallon container weighs approximately 18 pounds and is worth about $75, Dewar said.
