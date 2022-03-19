Devil Pups to hold informational meeting

Patriots of Kern will hold an informational meeting for Kern County teens and their parents who are interested in year's Devil Pups Youth Program at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
It will be held at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Larry Reider Learning Center, first floor conference room, at 2000 K St.
The meeting will cover opportunities to apply for this summer's encampment, and details on tryouts, interviews and physical conditioning workouts. It will include information on requirements and qualifications.
"The Devil Pups Youth Program for America, which emphasizes 'Growth Through Challenge,' founded in 1954, strives to develop in its participants qualities of good citizenship, self-control, confidence, personal discipline, teamwork and respect for others, their family and their country," according to a Patriots of Kern news release.
Visit devilpups.com for more information.