Devil Pups holds recognition ceremony for graduating participants

By ISHANI DESAI
The Kern County chapter for the Devil Pups Youth Program for America held a recognition ceremony in Bakersfield for six boys and girls who completed a six-day training program at Camp Pendleton on Tuesday.
The nonprofit organization, led by Dick Taylor and Julio and Olivia Garcia, instills values of leadership, confidence, discipline and teamwork for all its participants. The ceremony also paid tribute to fallen Deputy Phillip Campas, who died July 25 in a mass shooting.
The Devil Pups program, started in 1954, is named after the moniker traditionally given to Marines: Devil Dog. More than 55,000 teens have passed through the program nationwide. Traditionally, more than 600 kids, from ages 14 to 17, converge at Camp Pendleton for a 10-day camp, Taylor said.
“When they come back … (they’re) a better everything,” Taylor said. “Those traits that they learned or solidified in Devil Pups … makes them an absolutely incredible employee and everything.”
At the free camp, the teens participated in physical activities such as jumping into a pool from a 25-foot tower and hiking up Old Smokey, an ominous mountain overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Other activities included leadership lessons from Marines and eating military food, known as MREs.
The camp shuttered its functions last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the Kern County program, because of uncertainty created by the pandemic, sent six teens for six days, Taylor said.
The application process to chose the attending youth includes a questionnaire by Taylor and a physical. However, the Devil Pups program is not solely based on one’s athletic ability.
“I’d rather have a boy or girl that’s maybe a little bit slower … but that has a heart that just really wants to do it and wants to prove something to themselves,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the program can be “life changing” for the youth and instill a sense of confidence within themselves.
The Kern County chapter has existed since the inception of the Devil Pups program. It has continued to grow since Taylor took over the Kern County program in 2007. In a typical year, Devil Pups receives almost 70 applications and sends around 30 kids, Taylor said. After the applicants are chosen, they undergo a two-month-long training process to become prepared for the camp, of which Campas was integral.
The ceremony began with a tribute to Campas, which included a video put together by Olivia Garcia; it demonstrated Campas’ contribution to the program.
Campas’ father, Jesse Campas, was a former Devil Pup and friends with Taylor. Jesse and his wife, Christine, came to Tuesday’s ceremony. The teens looked up to Campas and saw him as a role model and a success story, Taylor added.
“He was the real deal,” he said. “A lot of these kids (thought) ... ‘I kind of want to be like that guy when I grow up.’ He just had a knack for connecting with people.”
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, the keynote speaker, also highlighted how Campas’ death sent shockwaves throughout the world — the sheriff received letters from organizations across the globe commenting on the tragedy. He urged the Devil Pups to consider their actions and try to leave an impact similar to the one left by Campas.
“You are our future,” Youngblood said to the participants. “This experience that you have at Devil Pups will be with you for the rest of your life.”
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh congratulated the Devil Pups on their graduation from the program.
“The city of Bakersfield gives our highest commendation to all of you,” Goh said.
Nathan Talley, 17, participated in the program for two years and said his leadership abilities have grown because of the imparted lessons. He plans to join the Marines and will attend Master’s University in Santa Clarita.
“The endurance and stamina is something that definitely gets you because … you normally don’t do that every day of your life,” Talley said.
Isabelle Talley, 16, joined the Devil Pups program this year. She credits the program for “getting past the mindset of ‘I can’t do it.’” She kept pushing herself and was inspired by the speakers of the program to develop her abilities.