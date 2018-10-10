Deven Davis, the estranged wife of Korn frontman and Highland High graduate Jonathan Davis, died from the effects of mixing five drugs, including cocaine and heroin, according to a coroner's report released Wednesday. Other drugs found in her system were clonazepam, also known as Klonopin, a tranquilizer used to prevent and treat seizures and panic disorder; topiramate, an anti-epilepsy drug also used to treat migranes; and fluoxetine, the generic form of the antidepressant Prozac.
The report said the 39-year-old was found dead in the 3300 block of California Avenue on August 17. Earlier that day a temporary restraining order had been issued against Deven Davis barring contact with Jonathan Davis, their two children and even Chaos, the family dog, according to filings in Kern County Superior Court.
Deven Davis had allegedly gone missing from a sober home, according to reports.
Jonathan Davis filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.
