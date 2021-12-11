Developers look for more parking downtown

Growing interest in downtown Bakersfield is renewing questions about the adequacy of the area's parking and what city government might do about it.
The idea of another city-financed parking structure downtown has surfaced as a way to accommodate greater demand by future residents, workers and visitors. Other ideas include cooperative agreements with owners of the area's existing parking structures.
City Hall pushed back on the notion of a shortage of parking spaces, noting a 2018 study found plenty of supply downtown. It noted a series of changes since then easing requirements on developers, and pointed out the city-owned parking structure at 18th and Eye streets rarely fills.
"The city feels that parking garage is still underutilized," city spokesman Eric Galvan wrote in an email.
"There's a tendency," he continued, "for people to want to park directly in front of a business and not walk a block or two, which is very common in most other large city urban cores."
Others insist more should be done in light of Bakersfield's goal of attracting investment and expanding downtown's population. They say it's not too much for the city to pay for a new parking structure.
"We can't rely on private businesses to shoulder this entire burden of providing a parking space for every person who wants to spend time downtown," downtown residential developer Anna Smith, co-owner of Sage Equities, said by email. "In other cities, a significant portion of this responsibility has been assumed by the public sector."
Parking can make or break projects in dense commercial areas with limited street parking. Solutions can come from city actions or private dealmaking. Or both.
A project to adapt the former Woolworth's building at 19th and K streets probably wouldn't have happened without significant loosening of downtown parking requirements by City Hall in 2019, said the property's new co-owner, wealth management executive Sherod Waite.
The revision ensured developers proposing to change the use of an existing building in the central district no longer have to add off-street parking. In Waite's case that means there's no requirement to contract parking for future residents, workers and customers.
But his customers want convenient parking, and so dedicated spaces turned into an imperative.
"It was probably our biggest concern in buying that property, was access to parking for our clients," Waite said.
In talks with city officials, a proposal arose to vacate part of K Street, making it semi-private so clients could have reserved access to eight or nine spaces. Beyond that, the company has arranged to lease parking on private property nearby.
The city councilman representing downtown, Ward 2's Andrae Gonzales, asserted city government should do more to make parking convenient downtown as it encourages adaptive reuse of the area's older buildings.
That could involve setting up a special fund to pay for construction of a new parking structure east of Chester Avenue, Gonzales said, or it could mean working out deals with property owners whose tenants use spaces during office hours but not at night.
He noted that last year the City Council took another step toward loosening downtown parking requirements. It rewrote the rules so that on-site parking for guests of residential buildings is not required and only one spot per unit is necessary.
Perhaps a more active approach is in order, Gonzales said.
"I believe that the city needs to work to (support) these projects and do whatever we can to incentivize these projects," he said.
Galvan at City Hall pointed to figures in the 2018 parking study suggesting there were a few "hotspot" areas where demand exceeded supply but that "overall the findings indicated there was a significant supply of on-street parking in the downtown area."
The parking study also yielded a series of recommendations the city then acted on, including more consistency of parking enforcement and of time limits.
Around the same time the Bakersfield Police Department made an effort to hire more full-time parking enforcement personnel. It also changed the system it uses for ticketing.
Galvan emphasized that vacating a street isn't always a viable option. Whether it is can depend on nearby land uses and impacts on other activities, he wrote.
"All of these factors are looked at on a case-by-case basis to determine if it makes sense to vacate," he stated.