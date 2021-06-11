Detours slated on I-5 this weekend

An emergency closure and detour of southbound Interstate 5 in Kings and Kern County is slated for this weekend, according to Caltrans.
It will start at 8 p.m. Saturday and continue through 8 a.m. Sunday, with changes to the schedule possible as needed.
Southbound Interstate 5 traffic will be directed to exit at southbound Highway 41, then onto southbound Highway 33, then onto eastbound Highway 46 and directed back onto southbound Interstate 5. All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will be open.
According to Caltrans, Utica Avenue and Twisselman Avenue on-ramps to southbound Interstate 5 will be closed.