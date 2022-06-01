Detentions deputy arrested on suspicion of being under the influence at work

A Kern County Sheriff’s Office detentions deputy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and being under the influence of narcotics.
Elizabeth Fernandez, an employee of the Sheriff’s Office for 21 years, was working at the Lerdo Jail Complex and had a substance in her possession that was suspected of being methamphetamine, according to a KCSO news release issued Wednesday. She was booked into the Central Receiving Facility.
Fernandez was arrested on suspicion of entering a jail facility with narcotics and being under the influence of narcotics. She was not in custody as of 12:44 p.m. and the Sheriff’s Office noted she was not working “in an armed capacity at the time of her arrest.”
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood is scheduled to have a press conference addressing this incident Wednesday afternoon. This article will be updated.