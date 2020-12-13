The Kern County Sheriff's Office reported about 8:30 p.m. Saturday that homicide detectives were going to the 14500 block of Caliente Creek Road for the victim of a shooting.
No further information was immediately available.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office reported about 8:30 p.m. Saturday that homicide detectives were going to the 14500 block of Caliente Creek Road for the victim of a shooting.
No further information was immediately available.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 49,939
Deaths: 467
Recovered Residents: 19,186
Number of Negative Tests: 241,277
Number of Pending Tests*: 274
Updated: 12/12/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.