Detainees file lawsuit against ICE, GEO Group, claiming harassment

Detainees at the Golden State Modified Community Correctional Facility in McFarland line the fence as they hold up a sign that reads  "Hunger Strikers United." 84 people held in two immigration detention facilities in Kern County are five days into a hunger strike that began Friday in the latest action to demand their release and better living conditions, the latest action in an ongoing 10-month labor strike to protest living conditions and underpaid labor.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Detainees at two privately run immigration detention centers filed a class action lawsuit Friday against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and The GEO Group, which manages the two sites.

“We are hunger striking because we see the pain that everyone in here is going through,” plaintiff Guillermo Medina Reyes was quoted as saying in a news release Friday. “When I look at everyone and how much they believe in the fact that putting themselves through this can make a change, it gives me hope.”

