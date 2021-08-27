Detainees at Mesa Verde, other immigrant detention centers allege violation of First Amendment in complaint

A collective of legal advocacy organizations has filed a complaint against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement alleging ICE and its contractors retaliated against detainees who spoke out against inhumane conditions.
The complaint was filed with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Liberties on behalf of eight immigrant detainees held at various locations across the state, including the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield and the Golden State Annex in McFarland.
In the complaint, the advocates argue ICE officials and contracted employees violated the First Amendment rights of detainees who held hunger strikes to bring attention to the “dangerous conditions” and poor coronavirus precautions in detention centers last year.
“Rather than take meaningful measures to address these legitimate health and safety concerns, those who operate the detention centers have engaged in a range of punitive measures against protesters,” a news release announcing the complaint said. “Our complaint alleges that guards have sprayed protesters with pepper bullets, deprived them of food and medicine, put them in solitary confinement, denied them access to their attorneys, among other abuses.”
The advocates, composed of three offices of the American Civil Liberties Union along with Centro Legal De La Raza and California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice, urged the Department of Homeland Security to conduct a thorough investigation into the claims and take immediate action to protect the rights of detainees.
The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. GEO, which runs both Mesa Verde and the Golden State Annex, referred questions to ICE.
In the past, ICE has claimed outside attorneys had coerced detainees into participating in hunger strikes. The agency has also thus far not commented on litigation in which similar complaints have been alleged.
Two detainees named in the complaint, Donavan Grant and Liliana Marquez, along with one identified only by initials, detailed alleged abuses that took place in response to a series of hunger strikes they participated in while detained at Mesa Verde last spring and summer.
Grant said in the complaint Mesa Verde staff revoked his dorm’s recreation time after the initiation of the first hunger strike and took away all phones for several hours. Later, as the protests continued on and off for months, Grant said, staff threatened him and others with the removal of access to the commissary store, which detainees used to purchase cleaning supplies and snacks, along with access to computer tablets, which detainees use to call family.
Marquez said in the complaint staff blocked her dorm from accessing the outdoor recreation area for a planned prayer vigil in response to a suicide attempt. Other disciplinary action was also threatened, Marquez said.
Another detainee, Enrique Cristobal Meneses, was detained at the Golden State Annex and filed a series of grievances he said detailed conditions at the detention center that did not comply with ICE standards.
He said he found cockroaches and flies in his food and was served spoiled milk. In addition, he said walls in detention units were covered with mold. When moved to a different dorm, he reported toilets were broken and contractors had not completed work to make the area livable.
In response to repeated grievances, the complaint says GEO staff started monitoring his communication with attorneys, a violation of attorney-client privilege. In addition, the complaint says staff sometimes refused to allow Meneses to fax documents to his attorneys.
The complaint also included alleged violations at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego, the Adelanto Detention Center and the Yuba County Jail.
Advocates said the claims included in the complaint matched a pattern of alleged retaliations documented nationwide.
“Together these examples evince a DHS culture of abusing their power to stifle dissent,” they said in the complaint. “This culture is anathema to sacrosanct First Amendment rights to freedom of speech, peaceable assembly, and petition for redress of grievances. It must be eliminated, root and branch.”