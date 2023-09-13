20230223-bc-protest4.jpg

A 2023 file photo depicts a protester present at Wednesday's small news conference held outside the Golden State Modified Community Correctional Facility in McFarland waves to detainees visible in an outdoor area of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. A group of 84 detainees throughout two facilities, Golden State Annex and Mesa Verde, are days into a hunger strike, the latest action in a 10-month labor strike to protest the living conditions and low wages for full-time labor.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Civil rights advocates are up in arms amid an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Golden State Annex, an immigrant detention center in McFarland.

A letter, signed by 30 people currently detained at the facility, details “dangerous conditions” they attest are the direct result of negligence by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and GEO Group, the private company that runs the detention center.

