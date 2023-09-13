Civil rights advocates are up in arms amid an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Golden State Annex, an immigrant detention center in McFarland.
A letter, signed by 30 people currently detained at the facility, details “dangerous conditions” they attest are the direct result of negligence by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and GEO Group, the private company that runs the detention center.
“Rather than protecting people in their custody from COVID-19, ICE and GEO Group have put lives at risk by allowing the infection to spread,” reads a Wednesday news release by California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice. “They have taken action only to deny detained immigrants’ access to community and legal support by suspending in-person family and friend visitation, canceling a critical in-person legal clinic, cutting off access to legal consultations via video conference, delaying court hearings and denying antiviral medication such as Paxlovid.”
This comes months after GEO Group was fined more than $100,000 for “willful and serious” health and safety violations related to “aerosol transmissible diseases like COVID-19,” following the discovery of six health code violations by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.
COVID-19 cases in Kern rose significantly last month, in comparison to July figures, according to the dashboard provided by Kern County Public Health.
In their letter, detainees claim that the facility is not equipped to handle an outbreak. They also accuse ICE and GEO Group of failing to protect individuals' health, due to “the forced congregate setting as well as the widespread medical negligence in immigration detention facilities.”
“Detention is arbitrary and now it’s become a health risk,” said Guillermo Silva Hernandez, who is currently detained at Golden State Annex. “We have no security of person anymore in here, all to maintain an economy that detains people who should be free. We are human beings.”
In the release, advocates pointed out that the first COVID death of someone in ICE custody occurred in a privately run California detention center. April Newman, an advocate with CCIJ, said that under Assembly Bill 263, Kern County and the state's department of health both have legal means to step in and enforce health orders in centers like GSA.
A representative with ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.