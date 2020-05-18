U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has confirmed a detainee died at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield at 9:52 p.m. Sunday.
The American Civil Liberties Union said in a news release the death occurred by suicide. ICE said it would wait for details to be confirmed and next of kin was notified before providing additional information.
The ACLU said Choung Won Ahn, 74, suffered from severe health problems and had been held at Mesa Verde since Feb. 21. In March, a group of attorneys had made an urgent plea on Ahn’s behalf for his release, saying his pre-existing conditions made him especially vulnerable to the novel coronavirus, according to the ACLU.
ICE, however, denied the requests, the ACLU said.
“We are processing, and we are very emotionally upset,” Ahn’s brother, Young Ahn, said in the ACLU news release. “We are angry. He did not deserve to be treated this way. He’s a human being, but to them, he’s just a number. There are other people in the same situation. It shouldn’t be happening again”
