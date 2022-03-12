Detained immigrants hope ICE lifts ban on visitations in place since start of pandemic

Detained immigrants in Kern County and across the United States are pushing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to lift a ban on visitations that has been in place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Advocates for the detainees say Sunday will mark two years since family and friends were allowed to visit in person. The detainees are now watching as many of the restrictions of the past two years are removed throughout the country and hoping they will not be forgotten as COVID-19 spread becomes less prevalent.
“I haven’t been able to see my family for two years,” said Serafín Andrade, a Mexican immigrant fighting his deportation while detained at the Golden State Annex in McFarland. “I would get frequent visits from them. When I was in the visiting room, I would feel like I’m not incarcerated. For me, it was like an escape. Being able to put those worries and all that stuff behind me, at least for those few hours. Now that I don’t have that time, you’ve got to deal with a little bit more stress, a little bit more anxiety. It makes it worse to deal with.”
Immigrants at both the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield and the Golden State Annex are typically detained following incarceration. Many were arrested by ICE directly after their prison terms ended.
Those who stay confined in immigrant detention centers for many years are typically fighting in court to remain in the United States.
On its website, ICE says social visitation has been “temporarily suspended” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“ICE recognizes the considerable impact of suspending personal visitation and has requested wardens and facility administrators maximize detainee use of teleconferencing, video visitation (e.g., Skype, FaceTime), email, and/or tablets, with extended hours where possible,” the government agency posted on its website. “ICE will continue to collaborate with the CDC, IHSC, and its network of health care providers to provide updates and revise procedures as necessary.”
ICE declined to comment for this story. GEO Group Inc., the company contracted to operate Mesa Verde and Golden State, referred questions to ICE.
ICE’s policy has caused some detainees to miss out on major milestones in their families' lives and prevented them from seeing loved ones in times of need.
Salesh Prasad, an immigrant from Fiji detained at the Golden State Annex, said he was not allowed throughout the pandemic to see his mother, who passed away from COVID-19 on Sept. 28.
“I couldn’t even talk to her. I couldn’t say bye,” he said. “Sometimes I’ll call her number by accident and the realization kicks in that, 'Oh no my mom’s dead.' It’s horrible. It’s painful. It’s mentally draining, emotionally draining. Spiritually, you question your belief.”
While medical experts view congregant settings as particularly vulnerable to outbreaks of COVID-19, detainee advocates question the continued ban on family visits as much of the country loosens all restrictions.
Laura Duarte Bateman, communications manager for the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice, said the visitation ban is similar to other practices in place in detention centers that make those housed inside uncomfortable. She alleged the lack of visitation, along with bad food, cold temperatures and other difficulties were meant to make people ask for self-deportation rather than go through with long court battles.
“Those are minor issues, but those are tactics that are meant to break people’s spirits,” she said of the conditions inside the facilities. “That’s why it’s important to also address these issues because they are clearly impacting folks in detention.”
For Kern Welcoming and Extending Solidarity to Immigrants, a Bakersfield nonprofit dedicated to befriending and visiting the immigrants at Mesa Verde and Golden state, the visitation ban has necessitated a change in focus. The organization has turned to donating funds to the detainees' commissary accounts and helping those who are released return to their friends and family.
KWESI co-founder Jeanie Parent suggested ICE could allow only vaccinated people to visit or enforce strict mask mandates, if it was concerned about the spread of COVID-19. She added the detainees appeared more depressed and felt more isolated during the pandemic.
“They feel really forgotten, like they are not seen when they are inside,” she said. “I just think it’s cruel on the part of ICE and it’s time that they allow their families to visit.”