A Kern County Sheriff's deputy shot an alleged gang member, in an officer-involved shooting that took place Dec. 12 in Oildale, injuring the gang member as well as a fellow deputy who was wrestling with the man, according to a report released by the Sheriff's Office Tuesday.
The incident began when two sheriff’s deputies, nine-year veteran Charles Leask and 16-year veteran Charles Moore, assigned to the office’s Electronic Monitoring Program, went to a residence in the 300 block of McCord Avenue to conduct a compliance check, arriving at approximately 7:32 p.m., a sheriff’s report said.
When the deputies arrived at the scene, the report says they made contact with a subject, later identified as John Paul Jones, 35, seated on the stairs leading to the residence they were checking.
The report says the deputies began a conversation with Jones, who allegedly provided a false name.
Jones was not the person deputies were there to check on, according to the report, and he told officers he did not live at the residence.
After speaking to the deputies for a few minutes, the report says Jones fled to the front door of the residence deputies were supposed to visit, trying to force himself inside.
Leask reacted by grabbing Jones in an attempt to detain him and stop his actions, according to the report.
As the two struggled, they fell backward down the steps onto the ground, the report says, causing a .44 caliber revolver Jones allegedly had in his pocket to fall to the ground.
On the ground, the report says, Jones continued to resist Leask’s commands to stop, and was reaching for the handgun on the ground.
Moore feared for both his and Leask’s safety, and fired one round from his duty weapon into the shoulder of Jones to prevent him from grabbing the loaded handgun, the report says.
The bullet travelled through Jones and struck Leask in the wrist, causing a moderate injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office in the report.
After being struck, Jones stopped reaching for the handgun and was placed in handcuffs, according to the report.
Medical care was provided to Jones by deputies on the scene and then by responding medical personnel, the report says.
Jones was transported to the hospital for his injuries and released a short time later, the sheriff’s office said in the report.
Leask was treated at a local hospital and released, the report says.
Deputies searched a backpack allegedly belonging to Jones, according to he report, and found large quantities of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.
The report says that Jones has been booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges including resisting a peace officer causing serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, being under the influence of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale and participation in the street gang.
Moore has been placed on routine administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.
