Despite wet storm Bakersfield's water deficit to continue in valley, mountains

And the thunder rolls ...
A much needed mid-March storm brought rain to the valley floor and snow to the higher elevations in Kern County on Wednesday.
According to Jim Dudley, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Hanford station, Bakersfield was the recipient of about one-tenth of an inch of precipitation by mid-afternoon. Not necessarily a gully washer, but more was on the way.
By 5 p.m., a thunderstorm was gathering over the west side of the city, dropping short but potent cloudbursts that included rain and small hail.
A winter storm warning remained in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday for areas above 2,500 feet.
As water watchers begin to use the dreaded D-word in California and Kern County, the burning questions are whether these unusually rare storms are enough to offset this winter’s dry start?
The answer is no, almost certainly not.
"We have a lot to make up for," Dudley said. A whole lot of dry winter days, including a February that was the eighth-driest on record in Bakersfield.
"No doubt, it's beneficial," Dudley said of Wednesday's storm.
But to even begin to get back to something close to normal precipitation would require many storms of this size and larger.
In a normal year, by March 10, Bakersfield would have accumulated 4.78 inches of rain since Oct. 1, the official start of the rainy season. But by mid-afternoon Wednesday, Bakersfield was at 1.91 inch, about 40 percent of normal.
"By the middle of April, it's basically over," Dudley said of the rainy season.
What really counts is not Bakersfield's rainfall as much as the annual snowpack that accumulates in the Kern River watershed. That's the water that is "banked" in the higher elevations until it slowly melts and is eventually delivered to the thirsty farms and cities in the arid valley below.
Unfortunately, Bakersfield's water deficit appears to be mirrored in the mountains that send snowmelt into the Kern River Basin.
According to a 2021 Isabella Dam and Reservoir Snowmelt Operations Forecast, the March 1 median forecast is 29 percent, or 71 percent below normal.
That 29 percent is likely to have fallen since March 1, because until Wednesday, March has been dry.
According to the state Department of Water Resources, all Californians should again look at ways to reduce water use at home. Each individual act of conservation makes a difference over time.