Despite uphill battle, Kern River Conservancy continues to fight graffiti along the river

Sometimes visitors find it hard to believe that people would take the time to drive up into the Kern River Canyon to enjoy the beauty and peace of the mountain stream, only to leave it scarred and defaced by paint tags, graffiti and trash.
But Gary Ananian has no problem believing it — not more than eight years after founding the Kern River Conservancy, a nonprofit organization based in the Kern River Valley whose volunteers have been picking up trash and cleaning up graffiti along the river since its founding.
Ananian, a group of conservancy volunteers and a couple of employees of the U.S. Forest Service joined forces this week to clean up graffiti along some 20 miles of river.
It's a tough and sometimes thankless job.
"The work the conservancy is doing is one of the most important jobs up here," said Orion Sanders, president of the Kernville Chamber of Commerce.
"And they do it all with local volunteers and private donations," Sanders said. "For Gary, it's a full-time job."
Ananian estimates the nonprofit has performed graffiti abatement on more than 1,000 rocks and boulders and picked up more that 100,000 pounds of trash and junk since the Conservancy was formed.
"We're in our ninth year," he said of the nonprofit.
Ananian believes it's often teenagers driving up from Bakersfield who vandalize nature, the ancient river that flows 164 miles from the base of Mount Whitney to the fertile San Joaquin Valley.
But those who leave their trash come in all ages.
"The areas below the turnouts get hit the most," he said of the spots where drivers can pull out of the two lanes of traffic.
"They're not closely monitored. They're not designed for recreation," he said. "They don't get much attention or patrol" from law enforcement.
Without volunteers who are willing to devote time out of their day to join graffiti-abatement and trash-cleanup efforts, who knows what shape the canyon would be in.
"They are the backbone of the group," Ananian said. "No matter how much money is donated, it can't take the place of our volunteers. Without the volunteers, there is no Kern River Conservancy."
Kern River Valley resident Robbie Miller, who operates the local nonprofit SOS Dog Rescue, was one of the volunteers at the recent cleanup.
"With the pandemic, everyone's life has changed," Miller said.
Volunteerism is at a low point for his dog rescue, he said. And health concerns have made it hard to hold gatherings for fundraising.
So Miller decided he needed to pick up some of the slack.
"I wanted to help another local nonprofit," he said. "So I got involved with the conservancy."
Besides, when he traveled through the canyon, he had been seeing a graffiti tag high up on a hillside.
"I had been looking at it for two or three months, waiting for my chance to clean it up," he said. "It was driving me crazy."
Earlier this week, he got his chance. It required a short hike up a steep, rocky incline, but he felt a sense of satisfaction in covering the ugly scrawl.
After years of doing this kind of work, Ananian says he has learned to better match paint color to the boulders, sometimes using two or three different colors of paint.
Then, while the paint is still wet, he throws some river dirt and sand on the paint to give it a more natural look.
It's not always perfect, but hauling a compressor down to the river to sandblast boulders is just not practical, Miller said.
At one point this week, Miller found himself standing on a rock submerged in water up to his thighs to cover graffiti on a boulder in the river.
Sometimes, he feels like "there's no winning" this fight.
"As humans," he said, "we need to do better. We can't just destroy everything that is beautiful."