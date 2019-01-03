People want a past. They want a history.
Fortunately, Bakersfield and Kern County have a rich history — and more of it is coming to light through the efforts of the Kern County Historical Society, local governments and numerous volunteers and individuals.
In a continuing effort to mark the various routes of "Old Highway 99" through Bakersfield and Oildale, four new Historic US Route 99 signs have been installed by Caltrans along Union Avenue between 21st Street and Brundage Lane.
It's an effort spearheaded by the historical society and fueled by nearly two years of research by group volunteer Fatima Bugharin.
Even the brazen theft of one of the signs installed last year at Roberts Lane and North Chester in Oildale couldn't derail the effort. The sign was posted for sale on eBay, but thanks to Historical Society Predident Ken Hooper and Bugharin who tracked down the sign and CHP investigator Curtis Rhoades, who brought the suspect to justice, the sign has been recovered.
"Our local history will always be important," Bugharin said Thursday. "It's a small piece to a bigger puzzle."
Watch for more on this story throughout the day.
