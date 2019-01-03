People want a past. They want a history.
Fortunately, Bakersfield and Kern County have a rich history to draw upon — and thanks to the efforts of the Kern County Historical Society, local governments and numerous individuals, more of that history is coming to light.
In a continuing effort to mark the historic routes of "Old Highway 99" through Bakersfield and Oildale, four new US Route 99 signs have been installed by Caltrans along Union Avenue between 21st Street and Brundage Lane.
It's an effort spearheaded by the historical society and fueled by nearly two years of research by group volunteer Fatima Bugharin.
"Our local history will always be important," Bugharin said. "It's a small piece to a bigger puzzle."
Indeed, in his book, "Highway 99: The History of California's Main Street," Stephen H. Provost describes 99 as "the main street of California."
Even the brazen theft of one of the signs installed last year at Roberts Lane and North Chester Avenue in Oildale couldn't derail the effort. The sign was posted for sale on eBay, but thanks to Historical Society Predident Ken Hooper and Bugharin who tracked down the sign and CHP investigator Curtis Rhoades, the sign has been recovered.
"Ken Hooper found the sign on eBay while looking up Historic US Route 99 stuff," Bugharin said. "He sent me the screenshot and the rest is history."
"CHP Officer Curtis Rhoades went above and beyond to recover that sign after I gave him the name and info of the guy who posted the sign for sale on eBay," Bugharin said.
Through her own detective work, she believes the man attempting to sell the sign has sold other signs connected to historical markers.
The severed steel post was still attached to the sign in the eBay photo.
