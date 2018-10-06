While student performance on state tests has improved in the past few years in Kern County, students in Bakersfield’s two largest districts continue to struggle.
Less than half of students in the Bakersfield City School District and Kern High School District met or exceeded standards in either the English or math portions of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress this year, according to new data from the state Department of Education.
Kern County as a whole saw a slight improvement this year with 41.76 percent of students passing the English portion of the test while 27.29 percent of students did so in math. The scores are about a 1 percent increase over last year.
The online-based test was implemented in 2015, replacing the old pen-and-paper test that students took prior to that. Elementary students in third through eighth grade take the test, as well as juniors in high school.
At BCSD, 34.98 percent of students passed English and 22.57 passed math, according to the state. While students improved slightly in this year’s English test compared to last year’s, the math scores were nearly 1 percent lower.
“We anticipated being flat this year,” said Mark Luque. assistant superintendent of educational services for BCSD. “We’re going to be behind for a little while before we get to where we want to be.”
Luque said the district has been doing a lot of teacher training in recent years and is working to reinforce areas where the district feels students are still struggling, such as early literacy skills. However, given the large size of the district, he said it will take more time before the changes can be seen in the test results.
“It takes time to make sure practices are consistent and in place districtwide before we can affect change,” Luque said. “We’re looking at the long-term success of the district and we expect to have a better outcome in the next few years.”
The Kern High School District hasn’t fared much better than BCSD in this year’s test. While nearly half of students passed the English test, it was still a decrease from the 51.34 percent passage the district had last year.
In math, 21.51 percent of students met or exceeded standards, around the same as last year, according to the data.
Roger Sanchez, director of research and planning for the district, said it’s common for districts to have mixed results as students get used to a new test.
“We’ve gone up and down just like the state. We were expecting that,” he said. “I think it’s going to take a little bit of time for students to get used to the test. The format has changed. It requires more analysis and depth of knowledge.”
Sanchez said teachers are trying to get students to think more critically and get used to problem-solving, as those are some of the key elements of the more rigorous Common Core standards and curriculum the state has implemented.
“We feel that with good instruction, the test will take care of itself,” he said. “I think it’s just going to take a few more years for students to get a good grasp on it. We’re going to keep monitoring them, seeing how their skills improve, where we’re falling short and pay more attention to those areas so we can improve the outcome in the future.”
The Rosedale Union School District had the best scores among Bakersfield districts with 61.11 percent of students passing English and 54.11 percent passing math. This year’s English scores were a nearly 3 percent improvement over last year while the math scores were a nearly 5 percent increase.
“We’re very happy,” said Superintendent John Mendiburu. “We felt that was a really good performance, but there’s still work to do. It’s never one of those things you stop trying to improve on.”
Mendiburu said he feels a large part of the success is attributed to school leadership teams, in which teachers form teams at their campuses and together review student performance in classwork, test scores and other work to see which areas students are still struggling with, talk about different strategies and more.
Mendiburu said the leadership teams were formed around three years ago.
“We’re really honing in on where students are at and where they need to be,” he said. “If someone’s struggling, we try to see what we can do to help them.”
Mendiburu said one new development is in how students learn math. He said students are put in groups to work on problems together, which usually leads to more collaboration and discussion and helps students learn math concepts better than if they were just doing it on their own.
This year’s test scores show that some of the steps the district has taken in recent years appears to be working, Mendiburu said.
“It does validate what we’re doing,” he said. “Even though it’s one test implement, it validates all the things that we do and encourages us to keep moving forward.”
As for the rest of Kern County, the Delano Joint Union High School District had the highest scores among the larger districts outside of Bakersfield with 63.70 percent passage in English and 36.34 percent in math. The Southern Kern Unified School District had the lowest English score among the larger county districts with 29.05 percent passing. Taft Union High School District had the lowest math score at 13.96 percent.
