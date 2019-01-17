The city of Bakersfield has only received six applications so far for an oversight committee that will monitor how money raised by the recent sales tax increase is spent but officials expect more to come in before next week’s deadline.
“Usually for boards and commissions, I think people wait until the last minute to turn in their applications,” said City Clerk Julie Drimakis. “Some people want to keep their cards close to their chest. They don’t want to show anybody what their plans are… and some people have a tough time deciding.”
She added that based on the amount of calls and inquiries the department had received, she expected a significant number of applications to be turned in before 5 p.m., Friday, the last time during which applications can be submitted.
“There’s been quite a bit of interest from the public,” she added.
The Bakersfield City Council is set to appoint nine members to the committee during its Feb. 6 meeting.
Appointees will be voted on by councilmembers and serve three-year terms.
The committee’s primary purpose will be to review city expenditures from the 1 percent sales tax increase narrowly approved by voters last November, and hold the city accountable for the money.
The increase, which will raise the sales tax in Bakersfield from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent, is expected to raise $50 million per year for Bakersfield.
The measure approved by voters included several priorities the city is supposed to stick to when it funds projects with the money raised through the tax increase.
“The staff is busy every day placing into numeric form, and detail form, a whole host of enhanced services that will be available to the community as a result of the passage of Measure N,” said City Manager Alan Tanday at last week’s city council meeting. “And an integral part of that was something we promised to many of the community service organizations, which was that we would be accountable in part through an oversight committee.”
Priorities include hiring police officers to improve an array of public safety services, reduction of homelessness and improving park maintenance.
Prior to the adoption of a city budget, the committee is supposed to hold public hearings and review presentations from city staff before making recommendations to the council on how to spend the money.
The members of the committee will be the strongest public voice in shaping funding priorities for the city for the sales tax dollars, money that many in the city hope will lead to a brighter future.
The city hopes to appoint a “diverse demographic cross-section” of the community to the committee.
“It is important for all of us that we get this right and that our oversight committee is a strong one,” said Councilman Andrae Gonzales at the council meeting. “And that we have high-caliber individuals who are able to give us input and to work with the council to ensure that we do what we said we’re going to do.”
