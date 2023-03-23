 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Despite rain, wind and cold, crowd shows to honor 'unaccompanied' vets at mountain cemetery

The clouds hunched low and dark against the tops of the Tehachapi Mountains as a cold rain poured down on a crowd that gathered among the green hills below.

It was Bakersfield National Cemetery’s first Unaccompanied Veterans Ceremony of 2023. These gatherings are held periodically to memorialize those veterans who have been interred at the cemetery without any family members present.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC

Coronavirus Cases