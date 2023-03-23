Despite rain, wind and cold, crowd shows to honor 'unaccompanied' vets at mountain cemetery

The clouds hunched low and dark against the tops of the Tehachapi Mountains as a cold rain poured down on a crowd that gathered among the green hills below.
It was Bakersfield National Cemetery’s first Unaccompanied Veterans Ceremony of 2023. These gatherings are held periodically to memorialize those veterans who have been interred at the cemetery without any family members present.
On Thursday morning, 14 unaccompanied veterans were honored thanks to members of the community who attended, including cemetery staff and many fellow veterans who, while they are not blood relatives of the deceased, nevertheless think of themselves as family.
"I consider them brothers in arms," said attendee Dave Galvan, who graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1973 and served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army before retiring in 1994.
"They are my brothers regardless of the branch they served in or their circumstances following their service," he said.
As rain continued to fall, Cemetery Director Cindy Van Bibber told the gathering it's up to us, the living, to not forget, to not ignore, to not neglect to honor and thank the lonely 14 and those who will surely come after.
"We will continue to honor and hold memorial services for unaccompanied veterans whose next of kin is unknown, or who have loved ones who can't attend the service — so they won't be alone or forgotten," Van Bibber said as she stood under a portable shelter.
VA Chaplain Patrick Knoester delivered a eulogy to the 14.
"Whether you're civilian or military, your coming today in support of our own speaks volumes as to the camaraderie and common bond we all share to build the greatest land on God's green earth," Knoester said.
He thanked everyone present for making a point to attend, especially on such a cold and wet morning.
"We don't wish to be here, but under these circumstances, we need to be here," he said.
The deceased were given military honors that included a rifle salute, the playing of taps and the ceremonial folding and presentation of the flag.
Despite the rain dripping from his face and his horn, the bugler not only performed the somber notes of taps, but also "Battle Hymn of the Republic."
Following the ceremony, a wreath was dedicated at the grounds in an early commemoration of Vietnam Veterans Day, which will officially be held on March 29.
The 50th anniversary commemoration period initiated in 2015 and ending in 2025 corresponds to each year between 1965 and 1975, the inclusive dates U.S. combat troops were deployed in Vietnam. By Presidential Proclamation, the U.S.A. Vietnam War Commemoration will continue through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025.
"We, as a nation, will commemorate this 50th anniversary over a 13-year period, as the Vietnam War period spanned multiple decades," the cemetery leadership said in a news release.
A presentation of lapel pins was also made to recognize and honor Vietnam War veterans who attended Thursday's event, and have not yet been recognized in this manner.
"I was there at the end of ’67 and all of ’68, so I was there for the Tet Offensive," said David Berglund, of Bear Valley Springs.
Berglund was a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps.
"A lot of my friends were killed, wounded," he said.
The second man pinned Thursday was Guy Voight, 74. He was an 18-year-old Marine when he landed in-country, probably in 1966 or ’67, he wasn't sure.
"I served two tours of duty," Voight said. "Wounded both times."
Voight received two Purple Hearts, and various commendations. But he insisted he's nothing special; he just did his duty as a Marine.
"I'm not a war hero," he said. "Some of the heroes are buried out here. They're the heroes."
