Any efforts to speed up the city of Bakersfield’s efforts to open an emergency homeless shelter will be met with a legal barrier.
Despite pleas from citizens and local groups at a meeting on Wednesday, the City Council defended its decision to push back approving a purchase agreement for an office space on East Brundage Lane that could have been used as an emergency shelter until late January.
The council said city staff would need more than two months to conduct a second survey of Bakersfield for another shelter site as well as consider additional options for clearing local streets of homeless individuals.
City Attorney Ginny Gennaro said on Wednesday that the wording of the council’s motion prevented the city from acting on the issue before Jan. 22.
“The only way that anything could have been done is a motion for reconsideration, which would have been placed on tonight’s agenda,” she said. “That was not done and even had that been done, with the unanimous vote last time of 6-0 it was unlikely that the motion to reconsider would have been passed.”
Since acknowledging a homeless crisis, the City Council has faced pressure to reduce the number of homeless individuals on city streets. The city’s two attempts at selecting shelter locations have, however, been met with fierce backlash.
That pressure continued on Wednesday when two Westchester residents attended the meeting to ask the city to consider the East Brundage site before Jan. 22.
The site, which currently serves as the headquarters for local cotton cooperative, Calcot Limited, was selected by city staff due to its size and relative isolation from homes. Nearby businesses and neighbors, however, flooded the Council Chambers in early November when the council considered purchasing the property, saying the already-poor neighborhood would not be able to handle the influx of homeless individuals they feared would move to the area if the shelter was built.
Dealing with the issue cannot wait until late January, said Westchester resident Cassie Bittle at Wednesday’s meeting.
“Our city staff has done a good job of putting together what I think is the gold star of shelters for Bakersfield,” she said. “Our people are suffering. Our businesses are suffering. And it’s important that we work on it now.”
The Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce also reaffirmed support for the Calcot location.
“I am very concerned about waiting until next year to address this issue,” said President Nick Ortiz. “If there are alternatives, if there are options that need to be put in front of your council and the public, then let’s start to have that conversation.”
He initially said the promises of Measure N – the city sales tax increase that was sold in part as a way to address homelessness – could be said to go unfulfilled if the city did not act quickly on the issue.
Bakersfield homelessness experts say an emergency shelter is needed to reduce pressure on current shelters, which are frequently full. The new shelter will service homeless individuals who are in relationships, have pets or belongings that the current shelters do not accommodate.
When asked about their efforts to reduce homelessness, members of the City Council point to budget allocations that have funded local security teams and a cleanup crew primarily tasked with cleaning up human waste.
But any action to construct a new shelter will most likely have to wait until next year.
“A crisis needs fast action,” Councilman Bob Smith said at the meeting. “But the decision was made and I think that at this point we’re stuck with it.”
(1) comment
Article is wrong.
“Nearby neighbors” did not “flood” the meeting. Perhaps a dozen people of color attended. Since only people of color live nearby Calcot, that means ALL the others were imports who do not live nearby—or— a couple of business owners, at most, since there are only 4-5 businesses near the Calcot intersection. So let’s get that lie straightened out first and foremost. The “concerned Valley Bible farce” is locate one full mile away and separated by a major intersection, so NO, they are neither nearby neighbors NOR businesses. This is a BB power-play to keep property “value” and the less desirable from being nurtured by Christ at VB’s doors. They must be “too good” to have any riff-raf stop by and maybe ask for a hand up. Shameful and shameless. I’ll never attend a place of worship who “selects” who they will minister to and whom they will exclude as unworthy. I’m physically ill considering this outrageous conduct. Where are Mr. Vietti and Mr Touchstone and Mr Loman’s—pastors all?— sense of decency and empathy? Jesus turned down NOBODY. Loved ALL. Maybe time to take a long look in the mirror? Ya think?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.